A world qualifier for barrel racing

GIDDY UP: Fleur Burton on her horse Sam has been training hard ahead of the NBHA World Championships in July. Franics Witsenhuysen

A PASSION for horses and adrenalin has paid off for one Laidley teen.

Fleur Burton has been chosen to represent Australia at the National Barrel Horse Association Youth World Championships in the US in July.

The 17-year-old only took up barrel racing two years ago and was beside herself when she received the news she had qualified.

"I set that goal for myself two years ago, so to achieve that felt pretty amazing," Burton said.

"I'm so excited.

"I've been training every day, getting myself fit, and getting enough practice making sure I'm ready and competing a lot."

Burton explained the qualifying process for the world championships.

"In competition, you run your horse around the drums, set up in a clover-leaf pattern, to demonstrate your riding ability and the horse's strength in the fastest time possible," she said.

"I've been competing in about two comps a month in my district (1) and trying to get fastest time at each event.

"The NBHA add it up at the end of the year, I was lucky enough to not even knock one drum last year which helped."

Fleur Burton on one of her horses, Sam, training in her backyard in Laidley. Francis Witsenhuysen

Unlike her American competition, Burton will not have the advantage of competing on her own horse in the championships.

"I go over there for one week before the competition and get to practice riding the horse I'll be riding in the comp," she said.

With a lifelong love of horses, she said she was drawn to the adrenaline of barrel racing.

"The speed is awesome, and I have connection with the horses I ride," she said.

"I'd love to compete more overseas with it in the future."

The NBHA Youth World Championships will be held from July 21 to 28 in Perry, Georgia.