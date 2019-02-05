Menu
Login
Police and ambulance officers attended an address on Leigh St Merrylands where they located a deceased woman inside the home. A crime scene has been established. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police and ambulance officers attended an address on Leigh St Merrylands where they located a deceased woman inside the home. A crime scene has been established. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Police led to grisly scene in Sydney

by Andrew Koubaridis
5th Feb 2019 5:21 AM

A WOMAN has died from stab wounds in a home at Merrylands, in Sydney's west.

The 63-year-old victim was found by police with a chest wound, and despite attempts to save her, she died at the scene.

Officers went to the Leigh St home after a 73-year-old man, believed to be the woman's husband, went to the Merrylands Police Station about 10.15pm at spoke with police.

The man was taken into custody and police then went to the home and made the grim discovery.

A man believed to be the woman’s husband is being spoken to by police. Picture: Bill Hearne
A man believed to be the woman’s husband is being spoken to by police. Picture: Bill Hearne

"Officers entered the home where they found a 63-year-old woman suffering a wound to her chest," a police statement said.

A crime scene has been established while detectives from Cumberland Police Area Command conduct a full investigation.

The man has now been taken to Granville Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.

 

andrew.koubaridis@news.com.au

More Stories

crime nsw stabbing death sydney

Top Stories

    Grass really is greener at Laidley Soccer Club

    Grass really is greener at Laidley Soccer Club

    News Grant to improve fields and equipment caps of a 'beautiful' start to 2019 season

    A helping hand for aged care

    A helping hand for aged care

    News Submissions welcome for royal commission.

    Pool manager prepares to farewell students, centre

    Pool manager prepares to farewell students, centre

    News Promoting healthy lifestyles has been Darren's passion.