A 20-year-old Gympie man has been fined $400 for breaching a domestic violence order.
‘A whore and a munt’: Idiot faces court over abusive tirade

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
20th Jan 2021 12:03 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
A 20-year-old Gympie man's bank account is $400 lighter after the self-proclaimed "idiot" verbally abused a woman from the front yard of her property.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week the man, who cannot be legally identified, turned up at the woman's home on November 28, last year despite being under a domestic violence order to stay away.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said he hurled abuse, calling the woman a "s---", a "whore" and a "munt".

The man offered no reason for his behaviour other than “because I’m an idiot”.
When he was arrested by police he was unable to give any lawful reason for being at her property, Sgt Campbell said.

The man, who represented himself in court and pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order, offered no defence for his behaviour.

"I ain't got much other than to say I shouldn't have done it," he said.

The only reason he could give was "because I'm an idiot".

He was fined $400.

