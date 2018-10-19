A 'what-if' plan can be difference between life, death

IT MIGHT be dry and dusty but emergency services are warning people to "get ready” for possible natural disasters this storm season.

It is a message Lockyer Valley SES local controller Ryan Beaumont will be promoting at this weekend's Emergency Services Day in Laidley.

"Our weather patterns could change and bring more rain, flooding or even cyclones,” Mr Beaumont said.

The Emergency Services Day will bring together organisations from the Lockyer Valley who available to assist in emergency situations and to provide advice for forward planning.

Mr Beaumont said it was a chance for the community to discuss possible what-if scenarios and evacuation plans with experienced and trained personnel.

"We, along with the other organisations, will be creating awareness and promoting the need to be prepared,” he said.

Since 2011, Queensland has been hit by more than 60 significant natural disasters resulting in devastating losses of life, and more than $14 billion in damage to public infrastructure.

Queensland is the most vulnerable state in Australia to natural disasters.

Having a what-if plan could be the difference between staying safe, or endangering yourself or others.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan said it was a great chance for the community to get to know their local emergency services.

"Coming into storm and bushfire season, it's a timely opportunity for residents to get ready and learn what to do before, during and after a disaster or emergency with the latest information available,” she said.

The Get Ready Queensland program is a year-round, all-hazards, resilience building initiative to help communities prepare for natural disasters.

There will be plenty of activities for the children, along with give-aways and prizes, including a generator, solar power pack and a 12/240v fridge.

Details: The Emergency Services Day is a free community event and will be held at Ferrari Park, Laidley, from 10am to 2pm, on Sunday.