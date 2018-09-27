A well-earned rest for paintings after years on road

FINDING BALANCE: Sharon Davson has returned to Gatton and brought a new exhibition.

FINDING BALANCE: Sharon Davson has returned to Gatton and brought a new exhibition. Dominic Elsome

GATTON-born artist Sharon Davson has made a return to her home town and brought a new exhibition with her.

The exhibition, titled Finding the Balance, was opened last Thursday at Davson Gallery at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

Ms Davson said the painting had made it home after a long time on the road.

"The three major paintings are in Gatton after a long history of touring in different places,” Ms Davson said.

"They were created in 1991 and they're about endangered species of New Zealand and feral pests.”

She said it felt right to bring the paintings to Gatton after such a long time on the road.

"They came to Gatton because it was a chance to bring them home. They've done such a lot of work for the environment over a lot of years,” she said.

"So while I've got them in Australia, I thought it would be nice to have them up in Gatton for a while.”

The exhibition was opened by Mayor Tanya Milligan, who read the poem Treble Trouble by Cecila Berrel, which evokes the themes of the exhibition.

The exhibition is expected to be on display for several months.