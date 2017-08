UNITY: Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan, Uncle Milton Walit and Uncle Ross James Anderson raise the flags at the Lockyer Valley NAIDOC Event held on Saturday.

THERE was plenty to see and do across the Lockyer Valley on the weekend with Laidley hosting NAIDOC celebrations, a Pet Parade on show at the Mulgowie Markets and the Tabeel Annual Fete.

