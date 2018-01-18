A toast to the summer months in Grandchester

CHEERS: Anthony Davis and Martine Keep of Brisbane at a cheese and bubbles masterclass as a part of the Flavours of Summer Gourmet Festival on Saturday.

CHEERS: Anthony Davis and Martine Keep of Brisbane at a cheese and bubbles masterclass as a part of the Flavours of Summer Gourmet Festival on Saturday. Lachlan McIvor

THE picturesque location of Spicers Hidden Vale in Grandchester proved the perfect host for the first week of the inaugural Flavours of Summer Gourmet Festival.

Celebrating all the delicious food and drink that summer in Queensland has to offer, the festival involves a number of workshops and activities centred around getting the best out of the season.

Visitors from around the state were on hand to partake in a cheese and bubbles masterclass on Saturday, hosted by Black Pearl Epicure, at Spicers' on-site restaurant Homage.

Guests enjoyed a fine afternoon sipping champagne and finding out about the best cheeses to eat with them inside the packed air-conditioned room, well away from the sweltering 40 degree day outside.

Spicers Hidden Vale general manager Andrea Martin said it had been a successful first weekend.

"It's a fantastic draw card for people to escape the city and visit our incredible region,” Ms Martin said.

"The festival celebrates fresh produce, suppliers and retailers from across the local region and offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in unique Australian activities.”

For more details and a full schedule of events on offer, visit the Flavours of Summer Gourmet Festival website.

The festival runs until January 28.