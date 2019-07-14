A tired drive could be your last drive

STAY SAFE: Marburg police officer-in-charge Sergeant Anthony Bradbury is asking residents to drive to the conditions - of the road and their own body and mind.

STAY SAFE: Marburg police officer-in-charge Sergeant Anthony Bradbury is asking residents to drive to the conditions - of the road and their own body and mind. Dominic Elsome

ONE moment of fatigue could cost you - or someone else - their life.

That's the warning Marburg police officer-in-charge Sergeant Anthony Bradbury has for motorists, with school holidays bringing a surge of traffic onto the roads.

"In short, fatigue can be deadly,” Sgt Bradbury said.

"If people fall asleep at the wheel, the car is then basically a projectile travelling at 100km/h without anyone controlling it.”

He said many motorists didn't take fatigue as seriously as other offences such as running a red light or using a mobile phone while driving, despite the results being just as "catastrophic”.

"(A) 10-minute drive can turn into their last drive, or the last drive of someone else, if they do fall asleep,” he said.

Fatigued drivers can be charged with dangerous driving causing death or driving without due care and attention should they cause a crash. Signs for drivers to look out for are sore eyes, finding it hard to keep eyes open, micro-sleeps and wandering across the road.

Drivers should take a break every two hours and avoid driving when they would normally be asleep.

Sgt Bradbury said driving while unwell could be just as dangerous as driving fatigued as well.

"If someone is not feeling their best and they're trying to drive - even if it's going to a doctor - their reaction times change, their concentration ability changes,” he said.

Overall, he pleaded with drivers to always drive to the conditions - whether it be road conditions. such as weather, or the condition of their own mind and body - and help keep the roads a bit safer.

"I've attended two fatal collisions in the past week and I don't want to attend a third,” he said.