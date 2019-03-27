A tin of paint is all it takes to refresh a room

LIKE NEW: A new colour could be all it takes to freshen up a room and give it a new look. Pictured: John Storr

A FRESH coat of paint could be all your home needs if you're looking for a way to freshen up your space.

Budget-conscious homeowners who want to change up the feel of a room without spending a fortune should not underestimate the power of a new colour, according to Mitre 10 Laidley owner John Storr.

"Sometimes all a room needs is a light, neutral colour with a coloured feature wall or you might paint it with some glitter paint,” he said.

"There are so many things you can do with paint to make an area stand out.”

Mr Storr said taking to the walls with a tin of paint had the biggest impact for the lowest cost.

"Painting is probably the cheapest thing you can do to tidy up an area,” he said.

"Even if it's a pergola area, an outdoor area or a lounge area, no matter what area you're trying to do, it's probably the cheapest and the quickest.”

As for choosing a colour, Mr Storr said neutrals were a good place to begin.

"I usually point them towards neutrals because it's a lot easier to change pillows or decorations to lift it up, and you can change it around all the time,” he said.

He said colour specialists tended to point clients in the direction of "trendy” colours which would inevitably date and result in a "carbon copy of someone else's place”.

"I find a lot of these colour specialists tend to have three favourite colours and that's all they'll use,” he said.

His store stocks a number of base colours that, when mixed by a staff member, combine to create just about any colour imaginable.

The store is also equipped with a colour- matching machine that enables DIYers to bring in a sample of the colour they're looking for, making it easier for renovators to get exactly what they're after.

"We have about 15 base colours, but you can get hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of colours out of them,” Mr Storr said.