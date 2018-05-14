A sym-bowl of true solidarity

WORTHY GIFTS: Lockyer Woodcrafters' Bob Harris and Terry Condrick with a selection of bowls to be presented to the Mayor of Ageo City.

HAND-crafted bowls, lazy Susans and wooden fountain pens made by members of Lockyer Woodcrafters in Forest Hill will be presented to the Mayor of Ageo City in Japan to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their founding.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan will visit Ageo in October to present the bowls, as part of the Sister Cities program.

"When the delegation from Ageo visited the Lockyer Valley last year I showed them the work of the Lockyer Valley Woodcrafters - they were extremely impressed,” Cr Milligan said.

"There is a sandstone rock in Centenary Park, Gatton, that acknowledges our relationship with Ageo and with the unfortunate removal of the bunya tree last year from the park, I thought to give the wood crafters' group some of the wood to turn into gifts and they certainly didn't disappoint.”