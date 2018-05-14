Menu
Login
WORTHY GIFTS: Lockyer Woodcrafters' Bob Harris and Terry Condrick with a selection of bowls to be presented to the Mayor of Ageo City.
WORTHY GIFTS: Lockyer Woodcrafters' Bob Harris and Terry Condrick with a selection of bowls to be presented to the Mayor of Ageo City. CONTRIBUTED
News

A sym-bowl of true solidarity

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
14th May 2018 4:48 PM

HAND-crafted bowls, lazy Susans and wooden fountain pens made by members of Lockyer Woodcrafters in Forest Hill will be presented to the Mayor of Ageo City in Japan to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their founding.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan will visit Ageo in October to present the bowls, as part of the Sister Cities program.

"When the delegation from Ageo visited the Lockyer Valley last year I showed them the work of the Lockyer Valley Woodcrafters - they were extremely impressed,” Cr Milligan said.

"There is a sandstone rock in Centenary Park, Gatton, that acknowledges our relationship with Ageo and with the unfortunate removal of the bunya tree last year from the park, I thought to give the wood crafters' group some of the wood to turn into gifts and they certainly didn't disappoint.”

　

ageo city forest hill japan lockyer valley lockyer woodcrafters tanya milligan
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Nortons roll into Gatton

    Nortons roll into Gatton

    News Motor on down to the Queensland Transport Museum to see motorcycle pedigree.

    • 14th May 2018 5:16 PM
    Kicking up their heels for a cause

    Kicking up their heels for a cause

    News More than $2000 was raised on the evening.

    • 14th May 2018 5:01 PM
    Firefighters put skills to the test at Gatton training day

    Firefighters put skills to the test at Gatton training day

    News Region's firefighters flock to crucial Gatton training.

    Young Redbacks selected for rep honours

    Young Redbacks selected for rep honours

    News Eleven junior Gatton players will don representative jerseys.

    Local Partners