A splash of colour to brighten students' days

FINISHED: Artist Emma McLucas with one of the finished murals at Lockyer District State High School. Dominic Elsome

STUDENTS will return to Lockyer District State High School next year to uplifting and inspiring messages.

Artist Emma McLucas made the journey back to her old school early this year to team up with students to create murals with positive messages in them.

She said the response from students to the project had been immense.

"I've had children that aren't doing art interact with me, it's not just the art students it has turned into a wider dynamic of the school too,” Ms McLucas said.

"We have students coming in on their time off. For them to give up weekends to come in and paint, they're really enjoying themselves.”

The murals, completed late last month, were painted in two bathrooms and an art classroom, and Ms McLucas explained the locations were chosen to give students a boost during a stressful time in their lives.

"I felt that empowering young women, especially in female bathrooms, was a big part of why I was doing it,” she said.

"I've cried in the bathrooms in high school before.”

The murals also aimed to reduce levels of vandalism on school property.

"We found studies that murals did significantly decrease the risk of having vandals in the school,” she said.

The project was funded by the Regional Arts Development Fund, a partnership between the Queensland Government and Lockyer Valley Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.