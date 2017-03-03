A new face joins the Marburg Show society

NEW LEADER: Marburg Show Girl Steph Knight has now joined the show society as secretary for 2017.

FROM show girl to show secretary, Steph Knight is pulling out all the stops to make this year's Marburg Show something to remember.

The two-time show girl champion always wanted to become involved with her favourite show, but never imagined she would end up on the committee.

Gaining self-confidence and expanding her community interactions, Ms Knight took up the position as Marburg Show secretary last year and has been busy implementing new ideas.

"I had expected to get more involved with the show by going to meetings and just helping out, not really taking on a committee role,” Ms Knight said.

"The position came up for secretary last year in October and I decided to have a crack at it.”

Ms Knight's induction to show secretary makes her the youngest person on the committee, working alongside many senior partners who have helped maintain the community event.

The 27-year-old urges more of the local youth to get involved and help support their show.

Although Ms Knight resides in Laidley, she has met many Marburg locals working as a barista at The Girls Coffee Bar.

"I just got to know the community and the people are really friendly and helpful,” she said.

Show society president Rob Krause welcomed Ms Knight's enthusiasm.

"It brings a different perspective sometimes and reminds us we must look at entertainment and facilities for younger people,” Mr Krause said.

"Most of the things we do at the show are family orientated, we have mums, dads and kids, but we could do with some more generation X and Y coming along.”