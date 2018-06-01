A new era for the Gatton Show Society

THE NEW Gatton Show Society president, Katherine Raymont, knows the times are a changing.

She and the new show committee executive have taken on the already huge task of delivering the show, as well as keeping it relevant in a fast-paced world.

Outgoing president Keith Edwards and secretary-treasurer Trudy Hay left big boots to fill, after dedicating 10 years to putting on the show.

"It's a lot of time to give, and we thank them,” Ms Raymont said.

"Hopefully we can continue to move onwards and upwards, keep it going and as we go we try new things.

"Change is happening all the time, we've got to try and go with it.”

The show society is always looking for ways to draw young crowds, participants and volunteers.

For many years the Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador hopefuls would be introduced at a ball, but this weekend they will be coming out at the Gatton Cup.

"It's a nice day, Gatton Cup day, and it's something that young people are going to go to for a social occasion,” Ms Raymont said.

"We've found it hard having balls and dances now.

"That worked many years ago, but not all communities can do that anymore.”

The Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador hopefuls will face formal judging on Saturday morning, before heading to the cup.

The winners will then be officially announced to the public at the Gatton Show, which is on from July 19-21.

There's even a category for Miss Showgirl 11-17 years, in a bid to encourage more high-school aged students to get involved with the show.

"If we can get them in they can get an understanding of what happens at the show, and what Miss Showgirl is all about,” Ms Raymont said.

"A lot of people don't understand it, they think it's a beauty pageant.

"I think for the girls it's a great avenue to meet people and become part of a movements that's quite big throughout Queensland and Australia.

"What I find is, and this is a personal thing, through the show society you meet people you wouldn't have met up with before.”

Ms Raymont said there would be something for everyone - young and old - in this year's show program, from cattle to sheep and poultry, show jumping, arts and craft, fantastic displays of Lockyer Valley produce, rides and an exciting night of entertainment.

The Saturday night festivities will be put together by former show society president Keith Edwards.

"We're looking forward to it, it should be great show,” she said.