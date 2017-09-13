A mini rainforest in the heart of Withcott

LABOUR OF LOVE: Withcott's Kay Low and Rod Shepard's shared passion of gardening pays off.

Francis Witsenhuysen

SELF-CONFESSED gardening addicts Kay Low and Rod Sheperd describe their winning garden as "a continuous labour of love.”

The Withcott couple recently took out the first-time entrant winner in the Lockyer Valley Garden Competition with their diverse and creative garden.

"We cannot leave the house without coming home with a new plant,” laughed Ms Low.

"But we have a few different themes happening; there's a little rainforest, and a rockery section with some unusual plants, and a native patch and a cottage garden.”

After the couple had seen some of last year's garden entries they decided their garden was in with a chance.

"We've been here for nine years now and had put so much work into the garden, so we thought what do we have to lose?,” Ms Low said.

"I saw the pictures of our home up on the screen at the Garden Competition morning tea - I was thinking 'that's so nice' - then I realised it was our home.

"The lady had taken such lovely photos of it.”

Mr Sheperd said entering their garden gave them an incredible sense of achievement.

"It gives you some self-worth because you sit back and see what you've created and you feel that sense of accomplishment," he said.

"It's nice being able to share our garden and it was exciting to win.

"We've even got the neighbour interested in entering.”