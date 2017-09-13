34°
News

A mini rainforest in the heart of Withcott

LABOUR OF LOVE: Withcott's Kay Low and Rod Shepard's shared passion of gardening pays off.
LABOUR OF LOVE: Withcott's Kay Low and Rod Shepard's shared passion of gardening pays off. Francis Witsenhuysen
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

SELF-CONFESSED gardening addicts Kay Low and Rod Sheperd describe their winning garden as "a continuous labour of love.”

The Withcott couple recently took out the first-time entrant winner in the Lockyer Valley Garden Competition with their diverse and creative garden.

"We cannot leave the house without coming home with a new plant,” laughed Ms Low.

"But we have a few different themes happening; there's a little rainforest, and a rockery section with some unusual plants, and a native patch and a cottage garden.”

After the couple had seen some of last year's garden entries they decided their garden was in with a chance.

"We've been here for nine years now and had put so much work into the garden, so we thought what do we have to lose?,” Ms Low said.

"I saw the pictures of our home up on the screen at the Garden Competition morning tea - I was thinking 'that's so nice' - then I realised it was our home.

"The lady had taken such lovely photos of it.”

Mr Sheperd said entering their garden gave them an incredible sense of achievement.

"It gives you some self-worth because you sit back and see what you've created and you feel that sense of accomplishment," he said.

"It's nice being able to share our garden and it was exciting to win.

"We've even got the neighbour interested in entering.”

Topics:  first time entrant lockyer valley garden competition lvrc winners withcott

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Residents warned to stay vigilant after four fires in 24 hours

Residents warned to stay vigilant after four fires in 24...

Springdale-Gatton Rural Fire Brigade Secretary Daniel Philp advised residents to stay abreast of the current fire danger warnings in light of these incidents.

Red Cross desperate for blood donations

LIFE SAVER: Regular donor Sharon Neumann uses the Red Cross's easy online service to book an appointment.

Donating blood four times a year can save up to 12 lives.

Gatton now home to RV Park

MOTORING AHEAD: The Lockyer Valley is now home to an RV Park, located at William Kemp Park off East Street, Gatton.

The Lockyer Valley is now home to an RV Park.

Local clubs kick goals for crucial cause

UNITED: Gatton Redbacks Football Club president Adam Halstead and Laidley Soccer Club president Jason Gray before the charity match.

The two clubs came together at the Laidley Recreation Reserve.

Local Partners