Menu
Login
THEY'VE GOT MOVES: The Starlite Dancers Dreamworld Dance Team.
THEY'VE GOT MOVES: The Starlite Dancers Dreamworld Dance Team. ALI KUCHEL
News

A million dreams for Starlite dance group

Ali Kuchel
by
8th Nov 2018 8:50 AM

A GROUP of Gatton dancers will take country to the coast when they perform at Dreamworld on Friday.

Twenty-three students from Starlite Dancers will showcase their talents at Dreamworld, performing jazz, tap, musical theatre, hip hop and lyrical ensembles.

Starlite Dancers director Shandell Reisenliter said the group had performed at many local events and dance competitions this year.

"Performing at Dreamworld (would) add to our successful year of dance, and as a special highlight to our year of dance at Starlite,” she said.

It also provides the students with another chance to perform in front of an audience.

"Our dance studio is very family orientated,” Ms Reisenliter said.

The dancer's theme is A Million Dreams, and their final performance of the showcase will be to I still call Australia home.

This year, Dreamworld has welcomed more than 40 school and dance studios from local, interstate and overseas to perform.

Dreamworld Education Business Development Executive Kim Turton said Dreamworld's Education program welcomed schools and private dance studios throughout the year for dance and band performances.

"It is an opportunity for student performers to gain confidence presenting to crowds along with family member,” she said.

She said it was always a pleasure seeing student's excited faces and providing them the opportunity to perform in front of crowds.

"The great thing about community performances is when we see guests interacting with the students,” Ms Turton said.

"Often little children just want to be part of the dancing and students get a real buzz from being part of Dreamworld's Entertainment for the day.”

dreamworld shandell reisenleiter starlite dancers
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Armistice exhibition to open in Toogoolawah

    Armistice exhibition to open in Toogoolawah

    News The theme for the Toogoolawah Markets on Saturday will be 'We Remember Them.'

    • 8th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    Jim brings tales of Ukraine back home

    Jim brings tales of Ukraine back home

    News Take a journey without leaving your house

    • 8th Nov 2018 9:51 AM
    Virtual reality arcade offers unique entertainment outing

    Virtual reality arcade offers unique entertainment outing

    News FEVR arcade opening event this Friday and Saturday.

    Four motions passed for regional council

    Four motions passed for regional council

    News Infrastructure, rabbits, biosecurity and litter was addressed.

    Local Partners