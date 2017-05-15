A marvellous Marburg Show

Harry, Madeline, Jo and Grace Campbell at the Marburg Show on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

The skies may have been a dull grey, but spirits were high as Marburg burst to life for their 96th show.

Record class entries and a rejuvenated night programme mixed in with show favourites to create a haven of entertainment for the region across Friday and Saturday.

In his 11th year as president, Rob Krause even labelled the Marburg Show as 'one of the best' to date.

"The weather might have discouraged a few people, but, generally speaking, we had a pretty good crowd," Mr Krause said.

"The night programme had short, sharp acts and it was a bit wet but people hung around and enjoyed the entertainment."

The boosted entertainment included monster trucks, the Crackup Sisters, dog high jump, ute barrel race, fireworks and more.

"It's one of the best shows we've had, it really was a terrific program," Mr Krause said.

"We had a record dog show and beef show too.

"The dog show on Friday had 507 entries which is more than some shows in Brisbane so we thought that was a feather in our cap."

Mr Krause said he was thankful for the communities continued support to keep the show alive.

"Sponsorship in a small community is really important and we were thankful for their support," he said.

"The cooperation from all the members and volunteers was great too, it's what keeps the show going."

Marburg resident Jo Campbell wasn't put off by the bad weather and took her children to enjoy the show on Saturday.

Mrs Campbell said she had attended every show for the past nine years.

"It's great and it changes every year but it's always fun and looks after the local community," she said.

"It's good to support your local show."