A little rain does not hurt car show's Pride

IT MAY have been rained out in March but June puts Prenzlau Pride Car and Music Show back on our calendars.

The annual event is in its seventh year and draws car lovers to the Lowood Showgrounds for live music and more than 80 display cars.

In conjunction with the Lowood Lions club, the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade will host the event on June 9, between 9am and 2pm.

Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade first officer and event organiser Dave Wandel said the event had been postponed due to rain but that it would bring no shortage of things to do.

"We've got some entertainment for the children, the fire brigade will have a display, and Lowood Auxiliary will showcase a car cut up display,” he said.

"The Lions will also have a display and there will be performances from local musicians.”

While it used to take place at Prenzlau State School, the event grew to the point where the school was not able to accommodate the number of cars on display.

"The school grounds got too small for us so that's when we moved into the Lowood Showgrounds,” Mr Wandel said.

While the school no longer hosts the event, it will run a stall on the day, accompanied by plenty of other market stalls.

"Out here in Prenzlau, there's only a school and a fire station so it started as a community event and we've more or less kept it that way,” he said.

"Come along and enjoy a wonderful day.”

Lowood Lions Vice President Kevin Larsen said the event was a lot of fun.

"It's really great for the area and for car enthusiasts,” Mr Larsen said.

"I'm surprised by how many cars come into the district from outside.”

He said the event was also a good fund raising opportunity.

"We work in the community so we do it all for the community,” he said.

Entry per show car is $10 and includes two people's admission.

A gold coin donation will cover the cost of regular admission.