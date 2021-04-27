A-League hits new low in horrible scenes

It was a rescheduled match on a Monday night, but a new crowd low in Melbourne was a sign of an A-League season gone on too long.

It was a rescheduled match on a Monday night, but a new crowd low in Melbourne was a sign of an A-League season gone on too long.

The A-League set an unwanted new record on Monday night when just 990 people turned up to watch Western United defeat Newcastle in Melbourne

It was 13 people less than the previous low crowd of 1003, a record set in the 2010-11 season when the now defunct North Queensland Fury played the Brisbane Roar.

Some at AAMI Park quickly questioned the official crowd figure too, suggesting there could have been as few as half of that in attendance.

I see the official attendance for #WUNvNEW was posted at 990. Even that feels generous — jonnyforeigner (@j_foreigner) April 26, 2021

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Newcastle but had to be postponed and then moved to Melbourne as one of a myriad number of changes forced by snap lockdowns and border closures this A-League season.

Picture after picture taken at the ground show players in action in front of empty grandstands.

There might be more seagulls than supporters in this shot. Picture: @j_foreigner/Twitter

The continued impact of COVID-19 has hit A-League crowds hard.

Of the 20 lowest attended games in A-League history, 13 have come in the past two seasons.

Some last year were impacted by COVID-19 restrictions that limited attendance.

There are no crowd limitations in place now, yet six of the lowest turnouts in the competition's history have occurred in the 2020/21 season, according to Ultimate A-League statistics.

Four of those games have involved the Wellington Phoenix, a team playing all its games in Australia this season and mainly in NSW against interstate opposition.

But a Western United game against new team Macarthur in Ballarat attracted just 1505 people, and when the teams clashed at Campbelltown Stadium, the crowd was only 1872.

With a capacity of 30,050, the horrible turnout on Monday meant just 3.3 per cent of AAMI Park, which has an average crowd of more than 12,000 over its time as an A-League venue, was occupied.

The A-League season, which began in December, still has six rounds to go, with the finals not slated to start until June.

Lowest crowds in A-League history

990 - Western United 2-0 Newcastle Jets 2020-21, AAMI Park

1003 - North Queensland Fury 1-2 Brisbane Roar 2010-11, Skilled Park

1035 - Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers 2019-20, Central Coast Stadium

1035 - Brisbane Roar 0-1 Adelaide United 2019-20, Cbus Super Stadium

1118 - Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 Melbourne Victory 2019-20, Bankwest Stadium

The section reserved for fans of the visiting Newcastle team. Picture: @j_foreigner/Twitter