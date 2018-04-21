Menu
EXPLORING YESTERYEARS: Gatton's Micke, 4, had a lot of fun at the Laidley Pioneer Village at the Laidley Heritage Weekend.
A journey back in time

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
21st Apr 2018 4:18 PM

TODAY visitors took a glimpse into the region's past at the Laidley Heritage Weekend.

Sheep shearing, cow milking and traditional craft demonstrations were also on display as crowds enjoyed a unique taste of days gone by. Horses and carts roamed, blacksmiths worked hard, agricultural equipment was in action and old machinery puttered away.

The Laidley Heritage Weekend is held across two historical museums in Laidley - Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum and Das Neumann Haus and is on again tomorrow from 8am to 3pm at the Laidley Pioneer Village and from 9am to 3pm at Das Neumann Haus.

das neumann haus laidley laidley heritage weekend laidley pioneer village and museum
