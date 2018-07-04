A house fire could leave you in the cold this winter

VIGLIANCE: Residents are being urged to check heaters and electric blankets this winter.

VIGLIANCE: Residents are being urged to check heaters and electric blankets this winter. Dave Noonan

RECENT cold weather has sent people searching through cupboards and storage rooms to pull out electric blankets and heaters - but many are forgetting the dangers these appliances can pose.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services area commander Ross Mutzelburg is reminding the public to stay fire vigilant this winter.

"Because it's cold, people are bringing out heaters and electric blankets and similar things - they may be dusty, they might have got damaged in the cupboard over the last six months,” Mr Mutzleburg said.

"First thing they should do is make sure they're cleaned and got the dust out of them, because the dust will burn - it usually just makes a burning smell but that is still concerning.

"Get electric blankets and that type of thing checked out by an electrician - it's a simple process to get them tested and make sure they're electrically safe.”

He said it was also an important time to begin preparations for the upcoming bushfire season and with the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions drought-declared, this year's had the potential to be catastrophic.

"We've had a couple of grass fires this week and we're not even into the time that we would normally regard as our bushfire season,” he said.

"It looks like it's going to be a bad fire season, there's a lot of fuel around and it's burning well when it gets the wind behind it.

"So it's time to get into that sort of thing, cleaning up around your house, making sure your gutters are clean and that you don't have flammable stuff up against the house.”

Other important steps to take are ensuring that your smoke alarms are installed and working, ensuring everyone in the house knowshow to escape in a house fire and that there are multiple escape routes and preparing a bushfire survival plan.