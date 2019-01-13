A helping hand for families in need

HELPING HAND: Supa IGA's Scott Collier, NewsXpress Gatton's Vicky Spicer and Newspower Gatton Plaza's David Keys with the donation crates for members of the public to donate stationary items for struggling families.

WITH students returning to school in just over two weeks, many families will be busy buying supplies for the new school year.

But with Christmas just passed, many families in the Lockyer Valley will be feeling the financial pinch and the increasing cost of supplies for children makes back-to-school time tough for many.

NewsXpress Gatton owners Vicky and Darryl Spicer saw the need for a helping hand and decided to do something about it.

The couple started accepting donations of stationary for families in need to be distributed by the Lockyer Community Centre.

"All the donations go towards Lockyer Valley families in need,” Mrs Spicer said.

The initiative was a great success and this year they hope to improve.

"Last year we supplied over 25 families, this year we're hoping to double it,” she said.

But they won't be doing it alone, with more stores coming on-board to help the great cause.

NewsXpress Laidley and Plainland as well as Gatton Plaza Newspower have teamed up, with all stores hosting a donation crate.

Spanos Supa IGA Gatton and Shoe Collections also have crates available for shoppers to make a donation.

Mrs Spicer said the newsagents carried all the stationary needed for students, while donors could purchase stationary and food items such as muesli bars for the donation bin at the IGA.

Shoe Collections also had shoe vouchers available for donors to purchase.

Mrs Spicer said the support from local businesses had been incredible, with Agriculture Requirements custom-building the donation crates free of charge for the initiative.

"There's a lot of great support from the outside,” she said.

The donation drive will run until January 21, and Mrs Spicer encouraged the community to get involved.

"Drop in any stationary from any shop, anything that they have left at home and not need that's new in condition,” she said.