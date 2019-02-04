A helping hand for aged care

RIGHT now, someone could be writing a submission that could change Australia's aged care system for the better.

Until at least June, the Australian Government is collecting submissions for the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.

Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care Ken Wyatt said the national inquiry was vital to understanding the challenges and opportunities in delivering quality, sustainable aged care.

"The Royal Commission is a crucial step forward in determining the full extent of problems in aged care,” Mr Wyatt said.

Reports of physical and mental abuse will be collated in the investigation in a bid to improve the system and reduce the chances of exploitation of Australia's most vulnerable.

"While the Royal Commission will examine what has happened, it is fundamentally about understanding what needs to be done in the future and how best to deliver care services,” he said.

The Royal Commission follows more than 5000 submissions received from aged care consumers, families, carers, workers, health professionals and providers about the system.

The process provides an opportunity for people to make recommendations and report concerns with the aged care sector.

Submissions can be made via post or online.