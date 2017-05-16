A glance into The Exchange Hotel's rich history

A LAIDLEY LANDMARK: The Exchange Hotel still reflects the style of a country town.

WHEN somebody stole a history book on the Exchange Hotel from the bar area, manager Paul Eveleigh said he couldn't believe it.

"Another employee and I worked on the history book for awhile, with help from Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum,” Mr Everleigh said.

"It was A4 and about 40 pages, filled with photos of town, different flood pictures and basically the entire history.

"One day it just disappeared, whether it was someone who was involved in the pub many moons ago, I don't know.”

Laidley's Exchange Hotel is a heritage-listed hotel at 134-138 Patrick St. The two-storey brick building was designed by Eaton and Bates and built in 1902, and added to the Queensland Heritage Register on October 21, 1992.

Constructed for publicans Julius and Hansine Jocumsen, the historic building replaced an earlier hotel of the same name on the site.

It was built during a significant growth period in Laidley's history, and although modest in size and scale, reflects in style and materials the confidence and optimism of a small, prosperous, turn-of-the-century country town.

Between 1904 and 1924 the hotel was owned by the Giesemann family, then in August 1924, the property was transferred to James King of Laidley, and it remained the property of the King's until 1949.

Mr Eveleigh said since the hotel's owners bought it 10 years ago, they had implemented plenty of changes.

"When we first came here, we upgraded the TAB and put a new bar in and we've stripped out the back and put an outdoor area in,” Mr Eveleigh said.

"Now we are about to start upgrading the 10 hotel rooms - and do them in blocks of four with different themes.

"I want to try to time-piece the main room - so get a four poster bed in and try and keep the colour scheme because the original fire place is still up there. We are limited on paint because it's heritage listed.”