A full day of rides, entertainment and free Santa photos

Telesha Nowlan and Heaven Reardon ahead of the Tivoli Drive-in family fun day. Photo: Cordell Richardson

AMUSEMENT rides, market stalls, live entertainment and a special visit from Santa are a few of the activities families can enjoy at the Tivoli Drive-in this weekend.

The drive-in has partnered with Ipswich Pro Drive to create the family fun day, which will be held on Saturday, November 30.

The gates will open at 3pm and entry is free. Ride bands are $10 each for unlimited fun.

Tivoli Social Enterprises project manager Donna Isaacs is hoping for a large turnout on the day.

“It’s going to be a great afternoon with lots of fun for everyone,” she said.

“The whole family can have a merry making afternoon on the giant swings, scale up the rock wall and fly down the giant slide endlessly.

“There will also be lots of market stalls to browse through, so people can have a look around and buy something special for Christmas.

“But one of the most exciting things on the day is that we will be offering free Santa photos.”

The newly built entertainment stage will also be put to good use, with live entertainment from 4.30pm. Some of the acts on the day include popular children’s entertainers Dan Warlow as well as the Mik Maks, who will be performing a number of jolly songs that kids can sing and dance along to.

“The Mik Maks are a group similar to The Wiggles. They are very popular and have their own Youtube channel,” Ms Isaacs said.

The big screen will also light up for a special screening of the movie Arthur Christmas.

Families are asked to bring along their own chairs and picnic rugs for the movie.

The Tivoli Drive-in is located at 50 Coal Rd, Chuwar.