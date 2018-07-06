Teen carried to alley before rape

WARNING: Graphic

CCTV footage shows a city worker in London carrying an 18-year-old clubber on his shoulders and dragging her down an alley before raping her repeatedly.

Married Sanhat Naker, 28, left the "too drunk to walk" teenager unconscious and soaked in vomit after he pounced on her when she was thrown out of a nightclub.

The Pricewaterhouse Coopers consultant was lurking outside the bar and feigned concern before trying to kiss her and slinging her over his shoulder.

He dragged her away from the Number 1 venue in London's Tooley Street, took her to an alley where he forced her to perform sex acts in a savage 30-minute ordeal.

A passer-by found Naker at 4.45am standing over his half-naked victim and zipping up his trousers as she lay unconscious and covered in urine and vomit.

He told cops the teenager was "really horny" and begged him for sex, but jurors saw her drunken state on CCTV and today he was jailed for eight years.

CCTV shows Sanhat Naker carrying the drunken victim on his shoulders.

The trial saw footage of the teenage victim staggering about and falling in a gutter after being denied re-entry to the club.

Neena Crinnion, prosecuting, said Naker had also been denied entry and was "loitering" outside.

She told jurors: "He managed to manoeuvre her on to his back, into a piggyback position, and he is off across the road and down towards the passageway."

The footage shows the victim slumped over Naker's back, then falling to the ground. She then appears to try to get away before he drags her by the arms out of view.

Ms Crinnion said: "Even in her drunken state she managed to push him off. She started to claw her way along the wall.

"Mr Naker gets hold of her and drags her along the walkway. When passers-by come along, he leaves her alone but as soon as they are out of view he goes back to get her."

After the rape, the prosecutor said: "He quickly got off the ground and fastened his trousers then took a minicab to the home he shares with his wife."

Married PwC consultant Sanhat Naker was jailed for eight years on June 5.

At sentencing on Thursday, judge Freya Newberry told Naker: "It was quite clear that you decided that you wanted to have sex with her and you saw an opportunity.

"It was a mixture of your own desire and arrogance regardless of any intoxication on your part.

"You took her to a filthy secluded corner, and the CCTV footage which is compelling to my mind, shows that she could barely stand up.

"It shows she fell and banged her head, and even in her intoxicated state, she was trying to get away from you.

"You dragged her to a chosen spot, using some force, and for half an hour you repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her.

"She has been left anxious and afraid, reclusive and scared and really repulsed by an idea of any intimate relationships."

Footage shows him dropping his victim to the ground.

She tries to stand but is too intoxicated,

Naker drags her to her feet before she tries to get away.

The 18-year-old college student had joined her cousin on a night out to celebrate a birthday on March 11 last year.

The last thing she remembered was standing in the smoking area with her cousin at the club and then staring at a brick wall in the alley.

She woke the next day in hospital and "felt really scared" as she learnt she had been kissing a man she had met in the club's VIP area but had no recollection of it.

She sobbed as she told the court: "I did not remember having sexual intercourse with anyone that night.

"I do not go clubbing very often and I don't drink that much.

"It was like I was drugged or something and my head hurt so I thought I might have hit it at some point."

Footage shows her clawing at the wall in a bid to escape.

He drags her by the arms out of view before raping her repeatedly.

Naker told police the sex was consensual and said the woman had not appeared drunk.

He admitted later searching online for a definition of the word "rape" but said it reassured him he had done nothing wrong.

Naker, of Wood Green, North London, denied wrongdoing but was found guilty of three counts of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault after at a trial at Inner London Crown Court.

After the sentencing Detective Constable Aidan Kersley said: "Naker deliberately targeted his victim as someone intoxicated and vulnerable.

Naker (pictured outside court during his trial) was found guilty of rape and sexual assault at Inner London Crown Court.

"After talking to her for a matter of minutes, he managed to drag her to a secluded area where he raped her. She has no memory of what happened.

"Naker then brazenly gave security guards his name, confident that the victim's intoxication would protect him.

"However, we were able to prove she had been raped and build a strong case against him - the simple fact was, she was too drunk to give her consent.

"This case shows that no matter what the circumstances, we will work tirelessly to bring rapists and sexual offenders to justice."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

• If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence or sexual assault, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or visit respect.gov.au for a list of organisations that can help. In an emergency always call triple-0. For help with anxiety, visit Beyond Blue.