A fairytale start to the year for Tabeel

TABEEL Lutheran Home residents have put in a superhuman effort to make sure 2017 starts with a bang.

Whether it was Batman, Spiderman, Snow White or the Joker - residents dressed up as their favourite superheroes and fairytale characters for Tabeel's latest calendar.

The 2017 calendar was launched recently at the home, with more than 200 copies already sold.

A total of 20 residents, ranging in age from 74 to 93, participated in the calendar photo shoot and were styled and photographed in a variety of characters.

The portraits were taken by Lockyer Valley photographer Loren Hayne from Tall Timber Studio with the assistance from a host of local businesses and identities who provided props, settings, transport of costumes from Brisbane and even the odd cameo appearance.

Tabeel Lutheran Home clinical nurse consultant and calendar organiser Melanie Wagner said the residents had enjoyed the experience.

"For me it was important that we were showcasing that we are not an average age care facility and that we do promote laughter and wellness and we like our residents to have a bit of fun,” she said.

"We've had a couple residents say it's the best thing they've done for a very long time.”

Laidley Police Senior Sergeant Jim McDonald was one of the cameos in the calendar and played an important role in the Batman and Joker scene for October, placing a handcuffed Joker, 92-year-old resident Cecil Granzien, in the back of his police car, supervised by 77-year-old 'Batman' John Lynch.

The calendar can be purchased from Tabeel for $25 with a portion of each sale going back to Tabeel as part of ongoing fundraising.

Phone 54651133 to place your order.