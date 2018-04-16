A day of harmony and healing in Gatton

IN THE CARDS: Debby Dale of the Gold Coast at the Team J and J Harmony and Healing Fair held on Sunday, April 15 at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

IN THE CARDS: Debby Dale of the Gold Coast at the Team J and J Harmony and Healing Fair held on Sunday, April 15 at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre. Lachlan McIvor

A TRIP to the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre today gave visitors the chance to take a step back and relax, or if they were feeling brave, a glimpse into their future.

The second Team J and J Harmony and Healing Fair of 2018 offered the opportunity to check out a range of stalls featuring fashion, crystals, jewellery and plenty more, as well as receive a massage or a psychic reading.

Proceeds from the day went towards the Leukaemia Foundation.

Gayle Daetz from Team J and J, who organised the day, said it was unique event for the community.

"It's great to get all the local businesses, the home based businesses out and about for the community to see what they've got to offer,” Mrs Daetz said.

"It is something different for the valley to have.”

Check out a photo gallery of the day below: