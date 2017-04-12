A crime spree has caught up to a Murphys Creek man

ARRESTED: A Murphy's Creek man's stealing days have caught up to him.

A crime spree has come to an end for a 34-year-old Murphys Creek man after several searches of a property in Murphys Creek in March 2017.

The searches resulted in police allegedly locating a stolen tractor and trailer, two stolen motorcycles, a stolen motor vehicle and a stolen firearm.

Police took the man into custody and he was charged with two counts of stealing, four counts of receiving stolen property, burglary, enter premises and commit indictable offence, unlawful possession of a firearm and drug offences.

The man has been refused bail and is due to next appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 19.

The property located during these searches spanned from burglary offences that had occurred in Drayton, Wilsonton, Flagstone Creek and Murphys Creek.

The property has now been returned to the rightful owners.