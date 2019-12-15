Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four people including a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Diddillibah last night.
Four people including a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Diddillibah last night.
Health

A child, 3 others, caught up in serious crash

Matty Holdsworth
15th Dec 2019 10:37 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRITICAL care paramedics rushed to the aid of four people, including a child, who were caught up in a serious crash at Diddillibah last night.

About 8.15pm, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brookfield Ct and Diddillibah Rd.

The child, a girl suffered abdominal injuries, a woman in her 30s had leg injuries, a man in his 30s with shoulder injuries and a man in his 50s had wrist injuries.

All four were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, in stable conditions.

More Stories

Show More
critical care paramedics diddillibah editors picks sunshine coast health sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Looking Back: Faith Lutheran College Plainland

        premium_icon Looking Back: Faith Lutheran College Plainland

        News Looking Back with Faith Lutheran College Plainland principal Janelle Anderson.

        REVEALED: Ratepayers fork out thousands to fix vandalism

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ratepayers fork out thousands to fix vandalism

        News A recent report has revealed the acts of vandalism that have occurred at Somerset...

        FIRE BAN: Another week of fire danger prompts continued ban

        FIRE BAN: Another week of fire danger prompts continued ban

        News A fire ban remains in place for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions next...

        VOTE: Should more councils adopt wild pig, dog bounties?

        VOTE: Should more councils adopt wild pig, dog bounties?

        Opinion Have your say in our weekly reader poll.