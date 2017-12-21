A changing of the guard for the Gatton Show Society

STALWART: Keith Edwards will step down as Gatton Show Society president after 11 years in the role.

STALWART: Keith Edwards will step down as Gatton Show Society president after 11 years in the role. Lachlan McIvor

AFTER 11 years as president of the Gatton Show Society, Keith Edwards will step down from his position.

But he does so knowing he is leaving it in very capable hands.

As he sat and looked over the empty showgrounds last week, which are so often filled to the brim come showtime, he reflected on a reign that has brought much change, growth and innovation.

His role with Boral Concrete takes him across the country and balancing work and life on top of organising the Gatton Show each year doesn't leave much time to catch his breath.

Over the last year, he spent 142 nights away from his own bed.

"It's an enormous effort trying to put the show together from a motel room in Darwin or somewhere in Western Australia,” Mr Edwards said.

"Each year was very, very difficult because this show is growing, it's getting bigger and bigger.

"It was time for a new committee, people to come up, join what we do and bring different ideas and a fresh approach.”

Mr Edwards' passion for putting on an event that plants Gatton on the map, with a particular love for setting up an enthralling Saturday night program, is what drives him.

In 2016 he was centre stage as he hurtled through a wall of fire while hanging tightly onto the bull bar of a car.

"It's been an amazing ride for me... I know in my time there's been some tough times but we've seen it grow so much,” he said.

"In my time in 11 years I've been here, I've seen us constantly change, we have people that sometimes wonder about our direction or why we're doing it, but the changes have enabled us to grow.

"Now things are done very professionally.”

Katherine Raymont, who served as Mr Edwards' vice-president for a number of years, will take over the top job as the management committee for 2018 is given a shake-up.

"Katherine Raymont and her mother have been involved in the show for I think about 50 years, as a young girl she's grown up in the show,” he said.

"I think she'll go very, very well... she's got the show in her blood.”

Although his involvement in the show will diminish for now, he feels it is only a matter of time before he is back in the thick of it.

"I'm very keen to have a little break and fairly certain I will come back and after that break, put my hand up and go again, because I love this show,” he said.

2018 Gatton Show Society management committee: Katherine Raymont (president), Ian Logan, Clare Webster, Josh Steinhardt (vice presidents), Judith Walters (secretary), Michaela Kammholz (assistant secretary), Leslie Crump (treasurer), Cam MacDonald (equestrian centre) and Trevor Beckingham (management member).