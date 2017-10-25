A changing of the guard for the Gatton Show Society

GET INVOLVED: The Gatton Show Society has several roles that need to be filled for the coming year.

AFTER many years of service, several long-term members of the Gatton Show Society are set to step down from their positions, with a new generation needed to take the organisation forward into 2018.

President Keith Edwards said after a successful 2017 Gatton Show, there was now a chance for others in the community to step up and get involved.

"After quite a few years, there is a changing of the guard, long term members have decided to pursue different avenues, so an opportunity exists within the show society for people to fulfil various roles,” Mr Edwards said.

Mr Edwards, himself a life member who has been a part of the organisation for 26 years, encouraged young people in the region to take the reins of the "showcase of the valley”.

"It's our show, it's our community, it's been in the community for such a long time and we want to make sure for everybody that it's as good as it can be,” he said.

Their annual general meeting will be held at 7.30pm on Thursday, November 9, at the office under the grandstand in the Gatton Showgrounds, but nominations for vacant positions are due this week.

Vice-president Katherine Raymont has been a part of the Gatton Show for as long as she can remember with her mother serving as the chief steward of the cookery section for many years.

She got formally involved with the dairy cattle section as an 18-year-old and hasn't looked back.

"It's a way to become a part of a society where you get to meet people of all walks of life and you all work together to put something together for the community,” Ms Raymont said.

"You get a real buzz out of it, there is a lot of the community's work and animals to expose to the public and it's quite amazing to be able to do that.

"We had a very successful show in 2017 and we're looking to continue that for many years to come.

"The receiving of a Gambling Community Grant of $33,000 will help us continue to be able offer the exhibitors and patrons a great show as it allows us to upgrade our facilities and purchase some new ones.”

To inquire about joining the Gatton Show Society or nominate yourself for a vacant position, phone Katherine Raymont on 0418749667.