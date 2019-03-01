A chance encounter lands Damien a job

NEW JOB: Since Damien McGill secured a role at Llewellyn Motors in Laidley he has developed new skills and confidence.

BEING in the right place at the right time secured Damien McGill a job, new skills and a new-found happiness.

Since leaving school, the Laidley 29-year-old had relied on his disability support pension, but with the help of APM employment agency he was able secure a job and start the next chapter of his life.

The Llewellyn Motors detailer said he was lucky to go into the business with his resume just when they were considering a new employee.

He said securing the job had worked wonders for this confidence both at work and in everyday life.

"I had a problem with people looking at me before, but now I'll be working and people will be looking at me and that's fine," Mr McGill said.

"I'm definitely a lot better at talking- it's been absolutely awesome."

Mr McGill has an intellectual disability, but since he started work at Llewellyn Motors Laidley, his abilities had drastically improved.

"I like that you get to learn different things about something you've never done before," he said.

"At the start I was thinking I will never figure this out, I'm never going to get this.”

Mr McGill said even his memory had improved, thanks to his new role.

His job has also provided him with independence.

When he first started the job, McGill was restricted to a push bike as his only form of transport but after just a few months of employment he was able to purchase his first car.

McGill said he loves his 2001 Toyota Camry, especially because the car saves him from having to ride his bike to work.

"I was even catching taxis for a while, but they're very expensive going back and fourth," Mr McGill said.

Llewellyn Motors Laidley salesman and supervisor Jason Bosel said Mr McGill was a valued member of the team.

"He's a good worker, he's diligent and efficient," Mr Bosel said.

"He shows up to work on time every time, he's always looking for more work and he's never standing around."

At present, Mr McGill has been working for almost eight months, but his love for the job grew with each skill he developed.

"I'm really enjoying myself," Mr McGill said.

"I like seeing the cars and knowing that I've got work there, even if I can't remember the types of cars I'm doing ... I am getting there.

"I never thought I'd do this, I used to push trolleys, I didn't even know about this, you see ads and people doing their cars, but this is just different."

Mr McGill planned to keep working for Llewellyn Motors and save his earnings to buy a second car.