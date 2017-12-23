A celebration of Christmas and friendship

A JOLLY GOOD TIME: Becky,4, and Anne,8 show off their beautiful face painting by Facestories at the Lockyer Community Centre's Community Christmas Celebration on Wednesday.

A JOLLY GOOD TIME: Becky,4, and Anne,8 show off their beautiful face painting by Facestories at the Lockyer Community Centre's Community Christmas Celebration on Wednesday. Francis Witsenhuysen

ORGANISER Linda Roberts says the turn-out for the first Community Christmas Celebration in Gatton was "overwhelming in a good way”.

More than 150 guests gathered at the Lockyer Community Centre on Wednesday to share lunch, listen to the talented Katie Brimblecombe and to potentially win one of 10 Christmas hampers.

"We thought we'd be lucky with 40-50 guests, so it's a great response and great to see,” Ms Roberts said.

"This event is for the community to get together again before Christmas and celebrate the joy of the festive season. We are trying to get the message out there that Lockyer Community Centre is the go-to place for support and friendship and this event is launch of that.”

The celebration was also an opportunity for the guests to make some new connections leading up to Christmas Day.

"It's about people coming along and feeling welcome and part of the community,” Ms Roberts said.

"Sharing a meal is so important for connecting people and everyone is enjoying the free activities. "Both the kids and adults were making cinnamon and and ginger dough Christmas decorations, and the kids are doing colouring and getting their faces painted.”

Ms Roberts said the event was timely as some families need more support over the holidays.

"Extra support is needed around these times because of the extra financial strain of Christmas,” Mrs Roberts said.

”A lot of people are stuggling whether they are on a low income or not, becasue of the cost of living.

"It's heart-warming to see all the smiles today and the joy on peoples faces.”