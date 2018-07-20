A cause close to their hearts

DREAM TEAM: Relay for Life team Family & Friends United at the 2017 event, walking in honour of people affected by cancer.

A RELAY for Life team have called on Lockyer Valley residents to help people with cancer by attending their fundraising afternoon tea this Sunday.

Family & Friends United, who were once a group of 30, now stand as a team of 10, but they are as motivated as ever to help those in need.

Relay for Life Family & Friends United team captain, Kylie Kleidon said the afternoon tea is set to be a blast.

"There's going to be lots of laughs and lots of fun,” Ms Kleidon said.

The event will include a fashion parade, a cent auction and a raffle for a Webber barbecue which will be drawn at the Gatton Relay for Life event on Saturday, August 25.

Ms Kleidon said the cause was close to the hearts of team members who have all had individual encounters with cancer.

"All of us have have our own little story, but everyone in the team has either lost someone, losing someone or has it,” she said.

The team brought together by experiences of cancer have been attending the Lockyer Valley event for over a decade.

"This team alone has raised $70,000 over the years,” Ms Kleidon said.

It is a tradition the team plans to continue, as a tribute to those they have lost or who are still battling the disease.

"We are walking because it goes 100 per cent to cancer council,” Ms Kleidon said.

They hope $1000 will be raised at the afternoon tea.

If the team is successful, it will make them the fifth highest fundraising team for the year, with Keystone Foods currently on top with $1774 raised.

Collectively, Lockyer Valley Cancer Council teams have raised $7430.50, 22 per cent of the overall target.

The Family & Friends United event will be held at Peace Luthercan Church Hall from 2pm with entry by gold coin donation.