Menu
Login
LADY DRIVER: Ruby Philip drives while her brother Cooper Philip rides shot gun at the Queensland Transport Museum Open Day.
LADY DRIVER: Ruby Philip drives while her brother Cooper Philip rides shot gun at the Queensland Transport Museum Open Day. Meg Bolton
News

A busy weekend in the valley

19th Jul 2018 2:00 PM

THERE was plenty to see and do in the Lockyer Valley over the weekend.

The first Queensland Transport Museum Open Day has held at the cultural centre in Gatton, with people travelling from as far as Brisbane to attend the event.

While numbers are yet to be confirmed, it has been speculated the event could have attracted more than 1000 visitors.

The Esk races were also held on the weekend.

There was a five-race card run on the day, which included the feature race held in honour of Senior Constable Luke Rowley.

Gazebos covered the hill and people filled the rail line to get the best view of the horses as they crossed the finish line.

It was a great day out for friends and families of all ages, with many enjoying picnics and packed lunches in between the racing fun.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
cars esk fun gatton horse races lockyer valley photos
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Lockyer and Somerset show societies receive funding boost

    Lockyer and Somerset show societies receive funding boost

    News Local show societies will share in an increase of $400,000 in funding over three years from the State Government's program.

    • 19th Jul 2018 2:00 PM
    New lights to shine on crime in Gatton

    New lights to shine on crime in Gatton

    News The upgrades are part of the government's Safer Communities Project.

    It's Gatton Show Time

    It's Gatton Show Time

    News Judging has begun at the show

    Cattle prices are looking up

    Cattle prices are looking up

    News It's been a tough few months

    Local Partners