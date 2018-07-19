A busy weekend in the valley

LADY DRIVER: Ruby Philip drives while her brother Cooper Philip rides shot gun at the Queensland Transport Museum Open Day.

LADY DRIVER: Ruby Philip drives while her brother Cooper Philip rides shot gun at the Queensland Transport Museum Open Day. Meg Bolton

THERE was plenty to see and do in the Lockyer Valley over the weekend.

The first Queensland Transport Museum Open Day has held at the cultural centre in Gatton, with people travelling from as far as Brisbane to attend the event.

While numbers are yet to be confirmed, it has been speculated the event could have attracted more than 1000 visitors.

The Esk races were also held on the weekend.

There was a five-race card run on the day, which included the feature race held in honour of Senior Constable Luke Rowley.

Gazebos covered the hill and people filled the rail line to get the best view of the horses as they crossed the finish line.

It was a great day out for friends and families of all ages, with many enjoying picnics and packed lunches in between the racing fun.