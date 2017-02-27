29°
A bookworm's dream in Gatton

Tom Threadingham
| 27th Feb 2017 5:41 AM
KEEN READERS: Donna Clissold and daughter Amy at last year's Blue Care book sale.
KEEN READERS: Donna Clissold and daughter Amy at last year's Blue Care book sale.

THE pages to a successful fundraising story continue to be turned.

For more than two decades thousands of books have filled tables in the Gatton Shire Hall for the Blue Care book sale.

Avid book worms will again be on the hunt for their next read with the first book sale of the year to be held this week.

It's a fundraiser that has always proved popular, according to Blue Care Lockyer volunteer Val Kilah.

"I've been doing it for 15-16 years but I think it was going for five years before that, so it's probably been going for about 20 years,” Mrs Kilah said.

"It's a good fundraiser but it's also a good thing for people in the area because there is lots of books on offer that are reasonably priced.”

Mrs Kilah said more than $9000 was raised from the book sales last year, with funds going towards the delivery of services to local Blue Care clients.

"It's just a community service and it helps Blue Care,” she said.

A stand will also be set up in the Gatton Shire Hall next week to spread awareness of Blue Care services.

The Blue Care book sale will be held from March 2-4.

"Anyone who would like to volunteer we would appreciate any help we can get too,” Mrs Kilah said.

