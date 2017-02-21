A big weekend of sport around the Lockyer Valley

The Lockyer Valley Demons took on the Ipswich Eagles at Cahill Park on Saturday, February 18.

DESPITE the heat, there was plenty of sporting action over the weekend across the Lockyer Valley.

On Saturday, the Ipswich Jets and Eastern Suburbs Tigers played out four exciting games of rugby league at the Laidley Recreation Reserve.

There was also cricket, highlighted by Gatton Fordsdale battling Forest Hill in A-Grade competition and the Lockyer Valley Demons played host to Collingwood Park and the Ipswich Eagles at Cahill Park.

Check out the snaps of the action below: