A basket full of teddies to brighten kids' days

A SIMPLE gift will go a long way to helping children in times of trauma.

The Glamorgan Vale CWA branch earlier this month made a special donation to the Marburg police, handing over a basket full of teddy bears.

Branch secretary Colleen Phipps said they hoped the bears would be put to good use.

"We decided to donate to the police service because they use them as comfort teddies for children in traumatic situations like domestic violence or accidents to give the kids something to cling on to and something to cuddle on," Ms Phipps said.

She said the teddies were more than just a novelty to decorate the office and provided genuine benefits to young children.

"For kids in domestic violence situations sometimes they have to leave the premises with nothing - just the clothes they have," Ms Phipps said.

"I think too, if the police can give the teddies to a child it's going to be good for police as well, and good for the child."

Ms Phipps said the donation was just one of the many ways CWA branches benefited the community every year.

Ms Phipps said the Glamorgan Vale branch was always looking for new members and new members could come along to their meetings at 9.30am on the first Thursday of the month at the Glamorgan Vale Hall.