$9.5 million for long-awaited bypass project

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for the North Coast Ben Franklin with Byron Mayor Simon Richardson with plan of the long awaited Butler Street Bypass. Christian Morrow

THE State Government has announced $9.5 million in funding for the Byron Bay bypass, meaning work will be able to start on the project next year.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson said the bypass had been in the planning phase for years.

"The bypass will provide an alternative route for people travelling through town, easing pressure on Jonson and Fletcher Streets and allowing us to start reshaping the way people move in and around town," he said.

"We have clearly heard that our community want to see shared zones, increased 'pedestrianisation' and a prioritisation of cycleways in the town centre - now we can start to make that happen.

The bypass is part of a broader 'rail precinct' partnership between Byron Shire Council and Transport for NSW.

"We also welcome today's news that Transport for NSW is funding the construction of a new bus interchange next year which will be built alongside the Byron Bypass, replacing the existing bus stop in Jonson St," Cr Richardson said.

"We know there is no 'magic bullet' for the traffic congestion challenge in Byron, particularly as our traffic volumes continue to increase, but these are the first steps in a broader vision of a town centre that prioritises people over cars."

Detailed design for the bypass is 100 per cent complete and fully approved by the council, the Joint Regional Planning Panel and the Land & Environment Court.

The funding for the project was announced by Parliamentary Secretary for the North Coast, Ben Franklin, at the council chambers today.