92yo ‘terminators’ secret for defeating blokes on the green

THERE’S not many 92year-olds that still play 18 holes of golf, twice a week.

But June Blaney does.

Not only does the Laidley golfer maintain her b-grade handicap, but she has a tip to keep her at the top of her game.

“I don’t get into too much trouble,” she says.

“Men tend to bash the ball; they’ve got to get down there (to the green) but they could end up over here or over there.

“I’m just a plodder down the middle, I’m a reasonable putter.”

June started playing golf at 50, after joining a game in Guyra, NSW, when caravanning around Australia with her husband.

Six months later, they moved to Laidley and became part-time members before joining permanently.

Laidley golfer June Blaney, at age 92. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

With sport starting to return to a level of normalcy following the coronavirus pandemic, June has her fingers crossed the Laidley ladies’ team will be able to travel to Bargara in October.

“It’s iffy this year,” she said.

“We book 12 months ahead each time we go … there’s about 16 ladies that go to the competition.”

The competition at Bargara is what helped June through a health scare three years ago.

She was diagnosed with Ilium Brarey syndrome, where doctors told her the best outcome would be a nursing home.

“I got off my bed and put my feet on the floor and they just crumpled, I had no use of my legs or my arms,” June said.

“I lay there for ages; it took me hours to crawl out to the lounge.”

She said golf got her through months of therapy, because she wanted to join the team at Bargara.

“My goal was to get back to golf, because we had a trip in October and it was in my mind that I wanted to be able to go,” she said.

Since her scare, June hasn’t looked back.

Throughout her 52-year-long golfing career, she’s held the Laidley Golf Club president four times (1999, 2001, 2009 and 2020), been on committees as well as leading as the Ladies Captain.

She’s also been dubbed “the terminator” by members of the Laidley Golf Club.

Laidley golfer June Blaney, has a secret weapon for defeating the blokes on the green.. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

In 1998, she was named a life member of the Laidley Golf Club.

But each Wednesday and Saturday, you will find June on the green.

“Friendships have a lot to do with golf, not just at your own club, but the clubs you visit as well,” June said.

“I’ve been close to a hole-in-one twice. They’re just luck really. You can’t hit the ball and say this is going to land in the hole.”

June’s most memorable golfing moments include winning the Lockyer Championship in 1987.

It was a game of 36 holes, and with her partner, they finished with a score of 136.

“It’s extinct now, it’s in the past. We just combined well. In this sort of game its alternate hits. The men hit off the tee, then I’ve got to hit the next one,” she said.

She also enjoys a game of pennants and is eagerly awaiting its return when coronavirus restrictions lift further.

“It’s a different kind of challenge compared to a normal game of golf,” June said.

“You win a hole or lose a hole until you get far enough around to determine a winner. I’ve won more games than I’ve lost.”

When June’s not playing golf, she’s kept busy with her 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

She was fortunate to have three of her great great grandchildren to visit during the school holidays – and of course, they came and played golf.