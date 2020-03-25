THOUSANDS of staff at two major Queensland casinos have been stood down as Federal and state restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 take effect.

Star Entertainment today announced it would temporarily stand down 90 per cent of its 9000 staff at its venues nationwide, including at The Treasury in Brisbane's CBD and The Star on the Gold Coast.

There are over 2500 staff based at the Gold Coast facility alone.

Employees would receive two weeks of "paid pandemic leave" in addition to annual and long-service leave.

"As an immediate measure, The Star has taken a very difficult, but necessary, decision in relation to its workforce," the company said.

The company's board and senior management would sacrifice a "significant percentage" of their fees and salaries.

It follows directives from state and federal leaders to close 'high-risk' venues such as pubs, clubs and gambling venues.

Gaming activities, food and beverage and conference facilities were closed on Monday.

However, the announcement confirmed hotel accommodation at both The Treasury and The Star Gold Coast would remain open in a limited capacity.

"We have incredible people at The Star and huge potential," Star Entertainment chief executive Matt Bekier said.

"We are also confronting, like the rest of society, an unprecedented challenge in the COVID-19 situation."

The Courier-Mail understands construction at Queen's Wharf in Brisbane's CBD and the Dorset Hotel on the Gold Coast will press on under current conditions.

There are 1800 staff at the Treasury Casino, and 4300 staff across Queensland with Star.

Originally published as 90% CUT: Staff at Treasury, Star casinos stood down