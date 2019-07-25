9 things to do in the region this weekend

The Toogoolawah Bird Sale is one of the many events happening this weekend

The Toogoolawah Bird Sale is one of the many events happening this weekend Gary Worrall

This weekend is packed with plenty of things to see and experience around the region.

National Tree Day

Australia's largest community tree-planting and nature care event is back this weekend.

Planting day for schools is on Friday, July 26, while the official national event takes place on Sunday, July 28.

Anyone can get involved and help give back to their community.

More information about how to take part can be found at: https://treeday.planetark.org/

Home Grown Exhibition

The Lockyer Valley Art Gallery will be hosting a new exhibition from July 26 to September 8.

Witness a showcase of local talent as you walk through the Home Grown exhibit, which features up and coming artists from the Lockyer Valley and surrounds.

The Gallery is in the Lockyer Cultural Centre, at 34 Lake Apex Drive.

Coominya Disco

The Coominya Public Hall will be hosting a community disco on the night of Friday 26.

The disco is fully supervised, and welcomes attendees of all ages, with games and prizes to keep everyone entertained.

The event starts at 5pm, and 8pm, at 27 Main Street Coominya.

Ma Ma Creek Exhibition

Come on down to the 8th Annual Ma Ma Creek Exhibition, and enjoy a day of community culture and country hospitality.

There are market stalls, displays, attractions, and plenty more to keep adults and children alike entertained, with food and drinks available throughout the day.

Visitors are asked to bring their own bags, and cash, as there are no ATMs or Eftpos available.

The Exhibition will be held on Saturday, July 27, from 9am to 3pm, at the Ma Ma Creek Community Centre, 830 Gatton-Clifon road.

Toogoolawah Bird Sale

Bird lovers are invited to attend the Toogoolawah Show Society Bird Sale on Saturday, July 27.

There will be birds of all kinds on sale, exotic and native alike, as well as cages, seed, toys, and other items to enrich the lives of visitor's feathered friends.

The sales start at 8:30am and take place at the Toogoolawah Showgrounds, at 30 Ivory Creek Road.

Somerset Art Awards

Art appreciators are invited to attend the biennial Somerset Bendigo Bank Art Awards.

A showcase of the works of local artists will be open for viewing on Saturday July 27, from 9am to 5pm and on Sunday July 28, from 9am to 2pm.

The exhibit is held in the Somerset Civic Centre, on 35 Esk Hampton Rd.

Esk Cultural Festival

This weekend will also feature the Esk Cultural Festival.

The event aims to showcase the many varied and diverse cultures that make up the Somerset region, and will feature music, food, displays, and entertainment from a wide range of cultures and nationalities.

The festival takes place on Saturday July 27, and is being held in Pipeliner Park, right across the road from where the Art Awards exhibition.

Coominya Markets

The monthly Coominya markets are on this weekend.

Come and experience everything this small rural town has to offer, from produce and plants to artwork and crafts.

The markets are held in the Coominya Public Hall at 27 Main Street, and take place between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday, July 28.

Gatton Hospital Car Show

Bring the family over to Cahill Park this Sunday, July 28, for the 4th annual Gatton Hospital Auxiliary Car, Ute and Bike Show.

There's something for everyone at the show, and all of the proceeds will go towards the Gatton Hospital Auxiliary.

The show is being held at the Cahill Park Sports Complex, 64 Buaraba street, from 7am to 1pm.