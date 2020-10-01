Elderly grandmother with dementia denied home quarantine

A pensioner with severe dementia who is fleeing an unsafe home environment has been denied a request to quarantine at her daughter's Mudjimba address.

The 85-year-old Melbourne woman's daughter Linda Holland is making a desperate plea to the State Government to reconsider its decision, for her mother's wellbeing.

Ms Holland said her mother's worsening dementia and husband's health condition made it unsafe for her to stay at home.

She said it was vital she moved to Queensland where her family could support her.

Almost 400 people COVID isolate in Coast hotels

Qld restrictions scaled back: What it means for you

The home quarantine application was rejected, despite a letter from her mother's doctor that said a hotel environment would be damaging for her mental health.

The Queensland Government has denied a home quarantine application for Linda Holland's 85-year-old mother who has dementia. Pictured is Linda's sister Jane with her mother during a visit in Melbourne. Their mother’s health has deteriorated rapidly since then.

"Her health has declined rapidly," Ms Holland said.

"It's not safe for her to stay in the family home.

"It's not safe for her to go into respite care.

"What we're pleading for is for her to be able to come home and quarantine."

The elderly woman has also had two serious spinal surgeries in recent months and has limited mobility.

Maroochydore MP Fiona Simpson is urging the State Government to allow the woman to quarantine at her daughter's home.

"The system is wrong, how can the government come up with COVID Safe plans for AFL clubs and celebrities, but not desperate families like this?" she said.

Linda Holland and Maroochydore MP Fiona Simpson are calling on the Queensland Government to allow Ms Holland's elderly mother to quarantine at home.

"Anyone who understands the challenges of dementia will appreciate that a hotel room, instead of a home, is not appropriate for a distressed and agitated lady for her mental or physical health."

Ms Simpson said by rejecting the application the government had gone against medical advice from the woman's doctor.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said while they were strict, the health directions were designed to protect residents.

"We absolutely understand and sympathise that this is a very difficult time to navigate," they said.

"Hotel quarantine is a safe, supervised environment that also protects the wider community from harm.

"The State Government has made health and support services available at each hotel for those in hotel quarantine."

They said the new Targeted Care Accommodation Program provided additional health and social support on site or close by.

The COVID-19 Healthcare Support Service also provides support seven days a week from 7am to 7pm.

Ms Holland said her Tewantin sister Jane spent two weeks in hotel quarantine recently after spending nine weeks caring for their mother in Melbourne.

"I know these are the facts, there is little room to move around, you can't pick when you eat," she said.

"Mum needs to eat at regular intervals and have familiar surroundings."

Ms Holland said her mother had tested negative to COVID-19 twice recently and that measures would be put in place to ensure the family's and the community's safety needs.

The government will allow Ms Holland to quarantine with her mother.