Menu
Login
KNOCK OUT: Alex Wheeler and Caleb Adams battle at the 83rd Ma Ma Creek Exhibition, which organisers say was one of the biggest in several years.
KNOCK OUT: Alex Wheeler and Caleb Adams battle at the 83rd Ma Ma Creek Exhibition, which organisers say was one of the biggest in several years. Dominic Elsome
News

83rd Exhibition the biggest in years

Dominic Elsome
by
31st Jul 2018 3:10 PM

BLUE skies and a warm winter's day greeted visitors to the 83rd Ma Ma Creek Exhibition on Saturday.

This year's exhibition was the first under the leadership of a committee and its president Daniel Pollock said it was a successful day.

"It was a fantastic day in my opinion, everything seemed to go really well and it was a great turnout,” Mr Pollock said.

"I'd just like to thank all the major sponsors that help with everything and all the volunteers that helped on the day and beforehand.”

Mr Pollock said the crowds came out to help showcase Ma Ma Creek and the exhibition was one of the biggest in years.

"It's really positive to see everyone get behind it and support it so well,” he said.

"It makes you want to go and do it again.”

Check out some photos from the weekend below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
daniel pollock ma ma creek ma ma creek exhibition
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Community relaxed at coffee with a cop

    Community relaxed at coffee with a cop

    News Old Fernvale Bakery served up a chat with a cop alongside its usual pies and coffees on Saturday.

    Cattle tick line causes confusion for graziers

    Cattle tick line causes confusion for graziers

    News MP calls on government to re-review cattle tick line

    Southern Queensland prison transition underway

    Southern Queensland prison transition underway

    News Operation Elevate is designed to ease congestion.

    Gatton Hawks gather steam with finals just around the corner

    Gatton Hawks gather steam with finals just around the corner

    News It proved a perfect send-off for Cahill Park for 2018.

    Local Partners