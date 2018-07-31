83rd Exhibition the biggest in years

KNOCK OUT: Alex Wheeler and Caleb Adams battle at the 83rd Ma Ma Creek Exhibition, which organisers say was one of the biggest in several years.

BLUE skies and a warm winter's day greeted visitors to the 83rd Ma Ma Creek Exhibition on Saturday.

This year's exhibition was the first under the leadership of a committee and its president Daniel Pollock said it was a successful day.

"It was a fantastic day in my opinion, everything seemed to go really well and it was a great turnout,” Mr Pollock said.

"I'd just like to thank all the major sponsors that help with everything and all the volunteers that helped on the day and beforehand.”

Mr Pollock said the crowds came out to help showcase Ma Ma Creek and the exhibition was one of the biggest in years.

"It's really positive to see everyone get behind it and support it so well,” he said.

"It makes you want to go and do it again.”

Check out some photos from the weekend below: