83rd Exhibition just around the corner

ALMOST READY: Ma Ma Creek Exhibition committee president Daniel Pollock is ready to raise the curtain on the 83rd event on Saturday. Dominic Elsome

THE Ma Ma Creek community will come together for the 83rd time this weekend to showcase its best and brightest.

The Ma Ma Creek Exhibition is once again coming to town on Saturday and it is the perfect day out for the family.

This year marks a turning point for the exhibition, with an entirely new committee and a fresh approach.

The future looked in doubt earlier this year when the previous committee all stood down and replacements were scarce - but fresh faces took up the challenge.

The new committee includes three members in their 20s, headed up by 20-year-old president Daniel Pollock.

He follows in both his father's and grandfather's footsteps by taking up the presidency.

"I've been around it all my life,” Mr Pollock said.

"It's my first year (as president) which is pretty exciting and good to take on as a young fella.”

Mr Pollock said while it wasn't the normal preparation for the event, the committee had done a great job and it would be another fabulous day.

"Everything seems to be coming into place this year,” he said.

"It should be as good as always. It's a good day out, for families especially.”

The exhibition, beginning at 9am at the Community Centre grounds on Gatton-Clifton Rd, will showcase the best of the Ma Ma Creek community, with great food, fun and games, and displays of art, cooking, produce and more.

Ma Ma Creek State School will be catering and Mount Whitestone State School will be cooking fresh pancakes.

Attendees are reminded to bring reusable bags if they plan to purchase items from the stalls.