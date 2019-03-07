82-year-old spearheads home delivery service for groceries

SHOPPING DELIVERED: An 82-year-old Gatton resident is urging anyone with time on their hands to think about helping those unable to get to the shops.

SHE is confined to her home due to a medical condition and, at 82, she isn't planning to connect to the internet any time soon so click-and-collect is out of the question.

Pat Reisenleiter shops in Gatton every week and, despite her low-mobility, is eager to find a way to keep buying her groceries from the store.

"Having a wheely walker, I'm strictly limited with quantity,” she said

Mrs Reisenleiter worked out a deal with a friend but, while the arrangement took care of her groceries, believed there were others in Gatton who were in a similar boat.

She is calling out to retirees who who wish to make some extra money to come forward so they can be matched with those with low mobility and unable to get to the shop.

"I know a lot of people have asked about it and that's why I've come up with the retiree idea,” she said.

Her friend agreed to do her groceries, going to her house to pick up her shopping list and bags and bringing the shopping home for a fee.

Mrs Reisenleiter is hoping more people with time on their hands will come forward to offer help to those with low mobility.

"Something's got to be done,” she said.

"We need a delivery service in this town, really,” she said.

For more information, contact Pat Reisenleiter on 54622257.