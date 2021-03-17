80yo suffers puncture wound, lacerations in violent robbery

Detectives have charged two men following a violent robbery at a rural property near Lowood on Friday where an 80-year-old man was allegedly assaulted.

Police allege that at around 3.40am on Friday, March 12, two men drove into the O’Reilly's Weir Road property in Patrick Estate and entered a rear shed on the property to steal fuel.

The 80-year-old resident went to the shed and attempted to stop the pair from leaving by removing the keys from the ignition.



One of the men threatened to stab the resident when a struggle ensued and the resident sustained a laceration to his arm and a puncture wound to his stomach.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Officer-in-charge of Lowood police Senior Sergeant James Bromley said about 12pm on Friday, a vehicle of interest was sighted at Brassall.

Police arrested the two men, a 24-year-old Glamorgan Vale man and a 21-year-old Deebing Heights man.

The Glamorgan Vale man was charged with robbery armed in company using personal violence, unlicensed driving, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug utensils.

He was scheduled to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The Deebing Creek man was charged with robbery armed in company using personal violence and possession of drug utensils.

He was also scheduled to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.