80,000+ litres of herbicide deployed in pest plant crackdown

MORE than 80,000 litres of herbicide has been brought to bear in an ongoing battle against invasive plants in a rural region.

In the Somerset Region, targeting populations of pest plants and animals is a monthly concern, though these efforts have been hampered by the advent of COVID-19.

The restrictions on gatherings and contact with other people during the lockdowns forced the suspension of many of the council’s regular activities, including 1080 baiting, and the collection of bounties on wild dog and feral pig scalps.

What didn’t slow down was council’s ongoing management of pest plants, with regular removal and herbicide spraying activities taking place each month.

Weed spraying operations since January have targeted groundsel, giant rats tail, annual ragweed, mother of millions, prickly pear, leucaena, lantana parthenium, parkinsonia, and fireweed plants all throughout the Somerset Region.

In January, 8370 litres of herbicide were deployed in 13 localities, followed by 23,603 litres across 12 areas in February, 23,092 litres in 20 locales in March, 15,665 litres through 19 areas in April, and 18,283 litres in May, covering 23 towns, plus a range of different roads.

The amount of herbicide deployed in the past five months alone comes to 89,013 litres, with the amount likely to pass 100,000 litres if usage continues at a similar rate through June.

Spraying activities were conducted at localities all throughout the region, from smaller towns such as Coominy and Moore to the sides of major roadways such as D’Aguilar and Brisbane Valley highways, as well as council-operated areas such as cattle yards, bridges, and bikeways.

Officers have also been actively pulling lantana plants from the ground, with mechanical removal of the planet taking place on Esk-Crows Nest Road, Gregors Creek Road, Cooeembardi Road, Mt Beppo Road and Stanley Pocket Road in January and February.

Wet weather in March forced these efforts to be put on hold, due to the boggy conditions, though contact spraying of lantana continued.

Efforts to pull out the plants resumed in April and May, with further lantana removed along more of Gregors Creek Road, and at the intersection of the Brisbane Valley Highway and the D’Aguilar Highway.

The council have previously identified lantana as one of the biggest problems in the area, as it doesn’t just detriment livestock and wildlife, but is shrublike and manifests in dense groups, making for a serious fire risk.

In April, the council secured a $275,000 grant that will be put to use reducing lantana fuel loads in the region ahead of the coming fire season.

“Reducing lantana has been a long-term goal of this council and we hope to work with the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads to bring about a significant reduction in lantana on all public land, including State highways in Somerset to make our region safer,” Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

“I know it’s easy to forget in the current environment, but we need to take action to reduce the threat for future bushfires just as much as we need to reduce other threats to our health and wellbeing.”

