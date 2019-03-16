80,000 lightning strikes hit ground

MORE than 250,000 lightning strikes were recorded across south east Queensland during a long-awaited storm, last night.

An Energex spokesperson said from that, 80,000 strikes hit the ground, which resulted in 29,000 power outages during the peak of the storm.

At present, only eight homes at Adare and are recorded to have power outages along with four at Sandy Creek and one at Glenfern in the Somerset region.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 16mm of rainfall at Gatton last night.

Report of more than 60mm fell within half an hour at Mulgowie as the storm developed across the region.

The bureau is predicting showers today and tomorrow, continuing into Monday.

If you have suffered a power outage as a result of last night's storms, Energex advises to call 13 62 62.