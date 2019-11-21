Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PLAINLAND CROSSING: Development Manager Joe Gorman said the approvals in place at Plainland Crossing since 2012 had always encouraged large-format retail businesses, such as Bunnings, to Plainland.
PLAINLAND CROSSING: Development Manager Joe Gorman said the approvals in place at Plainland Crossing since 2012 had always encouraged large-format retail businesses, such as Bunnings, to Plainland.
News

80+ Plainland jobs coming with Bunnings promise

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
21st Nov 2019 3:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE will be more than 80 jobs brought in off the back of the Bunnings project at Plainland, according to the developer.

A development application for the hardware giant was submitted to Lockyer Vallery Regional Council for a Bunnings Warehouse on Endeavour Way.

It was accepted on Sunday, and will now go before the council for discussion and approval.

It would be a $20 million investment for the company, this paper exclusively revealed yesterday.

READ MORE: New Bunnings site revealed in plans

Plainland Crossing Development Manager Joe Gorman said his team was pleased that Bunnings had committed to the region.

Mr Gorman said the approvals in place at Plainland Crossing since 2012 had always encouraged large-format retail businesses, such as Bunnings, to Plainland.

The proposed warehouse will span more than 9000m2 and be built on Endeavour Way, Plainland.
The proposed warehouse will span more than 9000m2 and be built on Endeavour Way, Plainland.

“We believe it’s very positive for local jobs and the wider economy of the Lockyer Valley.”

Bunnings said in a statement the Plainland store would generate more than 80 jobs locally.

“We can appreciate that some may not be happy with this announcement but it is totally consistent with the approvals in place at Plainland,” he said.

Bunnings will join Bridgestone Select Tyre and Auto in the precinct.

The company said earlier in the week the store would feature a main warehouse, outdoor nusery, timber trade sales area, cafe and click and collect services, as well as 180 car parks.

bunnings warehouse plainland plainland crossing
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Phone photo exhibition to come to popular Somerset gallery

        Phone photo exhibition to come to popular Somerset gallery

        News The artistic potential of the humble mobile phone will be on full show in a new exhibition at The Condensery art gallery.

        Former truckie crushed over fatal corner response

        premium_icon Former truckie crushed over fatal corner response

        News ‘There’s awful screeches, and howls of brakes and evasive action going on.’

        NATIONAL AG DAY: 10 farmers tell what they love about ag

        NATIONAL AG DAY: 10 farmers tell what they love about ag

        News It’s National Ag Day, and a chance to celebrate the men and women who put food on...

        Deck the halls and don the lights for chance to win

        Deck the halls and don the lights for chance to win

        News The Somerset Regional Council’s annual Christmas lights competition is back for...